Smith, No. 2 Alabama pummel Mississippi State, 41-0

Jones completed 24 of 31 for 291 yards before sitting out most of the fourth. Najee Harris gained 119 yards on 21 carries.

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello left after appearing to take a knee to the helmet early in the second quarter. He was escorted to the locker room and replaced by Will Rogers, who was coming off a 15-of-18 performance against Texas A&M.

The nature of Costello's injury wasn't immediately disclosed. He finished 4 of 11 for just 16 yards. Rogers completed 24 of 37 passes for 147 yards and threw two interceptions.

Alabama extended its major college record with a 19th straight game scoring at least 35 points, thanks to Patrick Surtain Jr.'s 25-yard pick-6 with 2:12 left.

Mississippi State mustered only one serious scoring threat but Dylan Moses intercepted a pass in the end zone late in the third.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: Sputtered badly on offense out of the gate, producing 21 yards and zero first downs on its first five possessions. Outgained 337-38 in the first half, with more than half the yards coming on a 20-yard run.

Alabama: The Tide showed it still has a potentially explosive offense even without the electric Waddle. Heads into an open date as the Southeastern Conference's last unbeaten team. The game was played on coach Nick Saban's 69th birthday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama could make up some ground on No. 1 Clemson, which had to rally to beat Boston College 34-28 without quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts Vanderbilt on Nov. 7.

Alabama visits defending national champion LSU on Nov. 14.

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) cuts back as he runs in the middle of the Mississippi State defense during an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP) Credit: Gary Cosby Jr Credit: Gary Cosby Jr

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates a touchdown pass with wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP) Credit: Gary Cosby Jr Credit: Gary Cosby Jr

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass against Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP) Credit: Gary Cosby Jr Credit: Gary Cosby Jr

Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen (4) sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) for a loss during an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP) Credit: Gary Cosby Jr Credit: Gary Cosby Jr