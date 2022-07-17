dayton-daily-news logo
Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major

Cameron Smith, of Australia, after playing a birdie on the 13th hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Cameron Smith, of Australia, after playing a birdie on the 13th hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Nation & World
By DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Cameron Smith is the British Open champion not many saw coming

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Smith charged his way into history on the Old Course, a Sunday stunner at St. Andrews that sent the Australian to his first major by overcoming Rory McIlroy to win the British Open.

The stage was set for McIlroy to end his eight-year drought in the majors and cap off a week of celebration at the home of golf in the 150th Open.

Smith stole the show by running off five straight birdies to start the back nine and delivering more clutch moments at the end. His 8-under 64 was the lowest final round by a champion in the 30 times golf's oldest champion has been played at St. Andrews.

Smith won by one shot over Cameron Young, who holed a 15-foot eagle putt on the final hole. It wasn't enough, and neither was anything McIlroy could muster.

He couldn't make a putt early. He couldn't hit it close enough late. His last good chance was a 15-foot birdie attempt on the scary Road Hole at No. 17, and it narrowly missed to the left.

Smith, who saved par on the 17th with a 10-foot putt, was at the front of the 18th green with his tee shot. From 80 feet away, his pace up the slope and toward the cup was close to perfect, leaving him a tap-in birdie to finish at 20-under 268.

Smith matched the major championship record to par, last reached by Dustin Johnson in the 2020 Masters held in November.

McIlroy needed eagle to tie him, and his putt through the Valley of Sin had no chance. He missed the birdie and wound up with a 70 to finish third.

Smith is the first Australian to win at St. Andrews since Kel Nagle in 1960, when he topped a rising American star named Arnold Palmer, the people's choice.

That's what McIlroy is now, and all day there was an energy along the humps and hollows of the Old Course, all of them waiting to celebrate McIlroy as an Open champion at St. Andrews.

He gave them little to cheer — two birdies, 16 pars, more disappointment.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cameron Smith, of Australia, walks from the 15th tee during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Cameron Smith, of Australia, walks from the 15th tee during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Cameron Smith, of Australia, walks from the 15th tee during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays from the 6th tee during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays from the 6th tee during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays from the 6th tee during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Credit: Peter Morrison

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the 5th fairway during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the 5th fairway during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the 5th fairway during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Credit: Peter Morrison

Cameron Young of the US misses a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Cameron Young of the US misses a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Cameron Young of the US misses a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Cameron Young of the US plays out of the rough on the 13th fairway during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Cameron Young of the US plays out of the rough on the 13th fairway during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Cameron Young of the US plays out of the rough on the 13th fairway during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

