Smithfield Foods settles pork price-fixing lawsuit for $42M

The lawsuit says that the private information in those reports allowed competitors to compare their profits and helped them control the supply and price of pork.

The meat industry argues that supply and demand factors drive prices, not anticompetitive behavior, but the industry's practices have been questioned by the White House, several prominent members of Congress and trade groups.

The Biden administration has announced several efforts to boost competition in the industry to help reduce food prices including a $1 billion plan to help independent slaughterhouses expand.

The U.S. Departments of Justice and Agriculture also created a website earlier this year to make it easier for farmers and ranchers to report any concerns about anticompetitive behavior in the industry.

A federal judge is scheduled to hold a hearing in October to consider whether to approve the Smithfield settlement, but he already gave it preliminary approval in April.

“We look forward to moving for final approval of our settlement with Smithfield and continuing to litigate with the remaining defendants,” one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys Blaine Finley said.