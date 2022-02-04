Snap stock soars 58% after posting profit for 1st time

The stock jump came Thursday after Facebook parent Meta saw its worst one-day stock price decline in its history, showing that while internet and social media companies are sometimes lumped together by Wall Street, their fortunes often diverge.

Shares of Snap Inc. were up $14.30, or 58%, to $38.89 in after-hours trading. The stock, which tends to be volatile, lost nearly 24% in the regular trading session following Meta's plunge.