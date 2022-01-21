'SNL' comics Jost, Davidson buy Staten Island Ferry boat

Messages seeking comment were sent to representatives of Jost and Davidson, who both grew up on Staten Island and often joke about their home borough and its best-known mode of transport.

Named after the 35th U.S. president, the John F. Kennedy was the oldest ferry in the fleet when it was decommissioned last summer.

The new owners have 10 business days to secure a place to dock the vessel and tow it there. “We're working on that,” Italia said.

The boat was auctioned by New York City's Department of Citywide Administrative Services, and other city departments will have to sign off on operating it as a floating nightspot.

It could help that the city's new mayor is on board. "I love this idea. What a great way to give an NYC icon a second life," Mayor Eric Adams tweeted Friday.

Adams, who took office on Jan. 1 and was portrayed by Chris Redd on "Saturday Night Live" on Jan. 15, added, "Let us know how we can help and we'll be there for the maiden voyage."