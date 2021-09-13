'SNL' hosts Rudolph, Chappelle win guest actor Emmy honors

The creative arts awards were presented in non-televised weekend ceremonies that will be part of a special set for Saturday on FXX. The awards are precursors to the main Emmys ceremony airing Sunday, Sept. 19, on CBS, with Cedric the Entertainer as host.

Emmanuel Acho, executive producer of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” which won for short form nonfiction or reality series, wore a suit that bore that names of Black Americans killed at the hands of police.

“The Queen's Gambit,” a coming-of-age tale set in the world of championship chess, emerged with a leading nine creative arts awards, including for best casting, cinematography and music composition for a limited or anthology series.

“The Mandalorian,” a live action series set in the “Star Wars” universe, was in second place (tied with “Saturday Night Live”) with seven awards. It's vying for best drama series honors next weekend, while “The Queen's Gambit” is a best limited series contender.

Streaming services dominated the awards tallies so far, with Netflix on top with 34 honors, followed by Disney+ with 13 and HBO Max combined with cable channel HBO at 10.

Caption Courtney B. Vance poses with the award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for "Lovecraft Country" on night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Caption Emmanuel Acho poses with the award for short form nonfiction or reality series for "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," on night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. Acho wore a suit bearing the names of Black Americans killed at the hands of police. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell