'SNL' returning with all but one incumbent cast member

This combination of photos shows cast members from "Saturday Night Live," from left, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson, who will return for the 2021-22 season of the sketch comedy series. (AP Photo)

“Saturday Night Live” returns for its 47th season this weekend with a bit of a surprise

NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” will return for its new season on Saturday with all but one cast member, Beck Bennett, returning, the show said on Monday.

Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, all busy cast members whose returns were considered questionable, will all be coming back.

The show's 47th season begins Saturday with Owen Wilson as host and Kacey Musgraves as musical guest.

The crowded stage will include 16 cast members and five featured performers.

