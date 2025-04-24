Breaking: Underground Chuck’s to open in May near Dayton Mall

'SNL' to close out its 50th season with Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny

“Saturday Night Live” will close out its epic 50th season with Scarlett Johansson as host and Bad Bunny as musical guest
FILE - Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost attend "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

FILE - Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost attend "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — "Saturday Night Live" will close out its epic 50th season with Scarlett Johansson as host and Bad Bunny as musical guest.

NBC announced the lineup for its final three shows on Thursday, with Johansson and Bad Bunny headlining the May 17 show.

The final show has in recent years gotten lots of attention for its final edition of Weekend Update, where cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost read jokes the other wrote for them. Many of the jokes that Jost is forced to read are about Johansson, his wife.

The final bloc of three episodes will begin May 3 with "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson hosting and Benson Boone performing.

Walton Goggins, who has had a major TV spring with roles in “The White Lotus” and “The Righteous Gemstones,” will host on May 10. Arcade Fire will make their sixth appearance as musical guest, 18 years after their first.

___

For more coverage of the 50th season of "Saturday Night Live," visit: https://apnews.com/hub/saturday-night-live

In Other News
1
March home sales slowed in a lethargic opening to the spring buying...
2
Illinois man gets life sentences for deadly shooting at 2022 July...
3
Judge blocks parts of Trump’s overhaul of US elections, including...
4
Coco Jones is fearless on debut album 'Why Not More?'
5
A carnivorous 'bone collector' caterpillar dresses in the remains of...