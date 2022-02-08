Snoop Dogg calls Super Bowl halftime show 'dream come true'

“For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” said Snoop Dogg in a recent interview with The Associated Press from his studio compound in Inglewood, California, a metropolitan Los Angeles city where the Super Bowl will be held Sunday. He’ll take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

“I’m not going to understand it until it happens,” he continued. “While it’s happening, I’m in the zone. I’m stuck to the script, laser focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good. I want to give off a great presentation. After the fact, it’s when I’ll be nervous about watching it to see what the reaction is. But while I’m going through it, it’s nothing.”