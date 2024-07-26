Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch before opening ceremony in Paris

In an interview earlier this week, the multihyphenate expressed gratitude toward the U.S. and France for the opportunity.

“I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this,” he said. “I’m going to be on my best behavior. I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is.”

Snoop Dogg is in Paris to help cover the Games for NBC, part of the U.S. broadcaster's bet to boost ratings by infusing coverage with pop culture.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP