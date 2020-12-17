Snow blankets Northeast, breaking records in some areas

Nearly 40 inches of snow was dumped on Binghamton, New York, as of Thursday morning, with widespread reports of snowfall over 3 feet in Broome County.

A National Weather Service spokesperson said the storm sets a new two-day snowfall record. The previous record was recorded March 2017 with 35.3 inches falling.

High elevations in the Berkshires saw the most snow, more than a foot, in Massachusetts. Moderate to heavy snowfall is forecast through Thursday afternoon, with another 3 to 4 inches accumulating before slowly tapering off.

The storm came at a critical time of the coronavirus pandemic, though officials said they didn’t expect the winter blast to disrupt vaccine distribution. COVID-19 vaccines started being given to frontline health care workers earlier this week.

Hazardous road conditions were reported in multiple states, causing dozens of crashes in New Hampshire, Connecticut and eastern New York. New York State police said a snowmobiler was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on I-787 in downtown Albany early Monday.

The overnight snowfall eclipsed the entire amount recorded for all of last winter in New York City, where 6.5 inches of snow covered Central Park — much less than the initial predictions of up to 12 inches. There was just 4.8 inches of snow tallied in New York City last year.

The storm spurred a shutdown of outdoor dining spaces in New York City that have been set up in roadways during the pandemic and equipped with heaters and other features for winter.

Coming just days after the state again shut down indoor dining in the city, the storm “couldn’t have come at a worse time,” said Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, an industry group. “It poses tremendous financial challenges to many restaurants, plus all the stress of securing outdoor dining setups for the weather while hoping what they invested their money in doesn’t get destroyed in the snowstorm.”

A Newfoundland named Daphne is covering in snow after playing with her owner Dr. Charles Blomquist at St. Joseph's on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Pittsfield, Mass. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Credit: Ben Garver Credit: Ben Garver

Barry James digs out his car, as well as his daughter's car, before trying to get to work in Englewood, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Snow continued to fall Thursday during a key period in the coronavirus pandemic, days after the start of the U.S. vaccination campaign and in the thick of a virus surge that has throngs of people seeking tests daily. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

A man carrying a shovel walks in the street in Englewood, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Snow continued to fall Thursday during a key period in the coronavirus pandemic, days after the start of the U.S. vaccination campaign and in the thick of a virus surge that has throngs of people seeking tests daily. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Howard Powell clears his driveway with a snowblower in Englewood, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Snow continued to fall Thursday during a key period in the coronavirus pandemic, days after the start of the U.S. vaccination campaign and in the thick of a virus surge that has throngs of people seeking tests daily. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

A man makes his way through the snow in Englewood, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Snow continued to fall Thursday during a key period in the coronavirus pandemic, days after the start of the U.S. vaccination campaign and in the thick of a virus surge that has throngs of people seeking tests daily. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

A tractor with a power brush clears snow, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

A woman jogs through a snowstorm, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

A woman walks through a snowstorm, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

A man walks his dog during a snowstorm, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola