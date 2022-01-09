Snow cleared after deaths of 22 people at Pakistani resort

Khan acknowledged in a tweet that the administration was caught unprepared by the heavy snow and huge number of tourists traveling to the resort. Traditionally many Pakistanis, regardless of the weather forecast, flock to Murree Hills at the first report of snowfall.

Located 28 miles (46 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Murree is a popular winter resort town that attracts well over a million tourists annually. Streets leading into the town are often blocked by snow in winter.

Among the dead were an Islamabad police officer and seven members of his family, a couple with two sons and two daughters from the garrison city of Rawalpindi and four friends from the northwestern city of Mardan. Their funerals took place Sunday in their native towns.

The Islamabad officer, Naveed Iqbal, died along with his sister, three nephews and three of his children. Local media reported that in his last telephone call to his only surviving son he said: “We are just going to turn on the heat and go to sleep.”

Caption People carry six bodies from one family that were killed after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted, in the area of the Murree Hills resort, in Rawalpindi, adjacent to Pakistan's capital of Islamabad, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Officials say at least 22 people, including 10 children, died in the popular mountain resort town. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Caption People carry six bodies from one family that were killed after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted, in the area of the Murree Hills resort, in Rawalpindi, adjacent to Pakistan's capital of Islamabad, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Officials say at least 22 people, including 10 children, died in the popular mountain resort town. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

