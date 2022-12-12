Snow, ice disrupt UK travel; 4 children pulled from icy lake

The Met Office, Britain’s national weather service, issued severe weather alerts for large parts of the country. Roads in eastern and southeast England were among the most affected. Some travelers were stuck for hours due to the closure of the UK’s busiest highway, the M25, which circles greater London.

Gatwick and Stansted airports warned of flight delays on Monday, and London City Airport said it was experiencing “some disruption” because aircraft were out of position after flight cancellations on Sunday night.