Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

Troopers diverted traffic onto side roads. The southbound lanes reopened just after 8 p.m., the State Patrol said on Twitter late Friday.

WIFR-TV posted live video of the scene just before 4 p.m. showing semitrailers backed up as emergency workers assisted motorists.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, the Beloit area had seen 2.2 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

The State Patrol said in a separate statement that another multi-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Friday blocked northbound Interstate 41 in Kenosha County near the Wisconsin-Illinois border. Those lanes reopened by 7:35 p.m. Snow, ice and whiteout conditions factored into that crash as well, according to the State Patrol.

Credit: Anthony Wahl Credit: Anthony Wahl

Credit: Anthony Wahl Credit: Anthony Wahl

Credit: Anthony Wahl Credit: Anthony Wahl

Credit: Anthony Wahl Credit: Anthony Wahl

Credit: Anthony Wahl Credit: Anthony Wahl

Credit: Anthony Wahl Credit: Anthony Wahl

Credit: Anthony Wahl Credit: Anthony Wahl