So far so good for DeBoer and No. 4 Alabama, but Georgia and other big tests await

But the real measuring stick for DeBoer and the fourth-ranked Tide awaits. That starts with No. 2 Georgia visiting after an open date for both teams in a rematch of last season's Southeastern Conference title game.

It will be DeBoer's first SEC game and first against a ranked opponent.

“Everything’s a first, right?” he said.

First win. First fourth-quarter adversity. First road game.

Done, done and done.

Now comes the first truly huge game. After an extra week for both teams to let the anticipation and hype build, of course.

“I think this is a great week to reflect on the games that we had and what we need to work on so we can go out on fire when it comes to playing our next opponent,” Milroe said after the 42-10 win at Wisconsin. “No matter who we play after a bye, we have to clean things up, dial in on the details. This week is all about us.”

Then begins the portion of the schedule where DeBoer’s first season since replacing the seven-time national champion Saban (six at Alabama) will truly be judged.

There's no storyline in this game of Georgia coach Kirby Smart facing his former boss and chief SEC rival (at the time) in Saban. DeBoer and Smart have no such history, plus new SEC member Texas is actually now the nation's No. 1 team.

“We know its going to be a great test for us," DeBoer said. "It's really about the game. There isn't any past history with us competing against each other."

Even after Georgia, games loom against No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Missouri, No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 16 LSU.

How’s that for a proving ground?

DeBoer's first quarter of the regular season has included a cakewalk against Western Kentucky, a fourth-quarter explosion versus South Florida and a lopsided win on the road against a Big Ten team.

That was a statement of sorts for a new team and coaching staff.

“Alabama is the best of the best,” Tide tailback Jam Miller said. “This year, people don’t believe that since we’ve got a new head coach and a new (offensive coordinator). We proved our point to people.”

Milroe has been dominant in all three games, accounting for eight passing touchdowns and six more on the ground. He is the nation's third-rated passer, having completed 35 of 52 passes for 590 yards without throwing an interception.

The top running backs and receivers are either new or in greatly increased roles, and they've thrived.

Freshman receiver Ryan Williams is only 17 and already holds a starring role. Williams has 10 catches for 285 yards and four TDs.

Miller is averaging 9.1 yards on 29 carries with three touchdowns. Justice Haynes is averaging 8.7 yards on 19 carries with a pair of scores.

A number of defensive newcomers like lineman LT Overton and defensive back Keon Sabb, among others, have played big roles.

But the biggest tests awaited after Wisconsin.

“Now that this game is over, we’ve got to flush this game and prepare ourselves for the next game,” Miller said.

