So Yeon Ryu, Ewart Shadoff share lead at ShopRite LPGA

Getting off to a quick start is important at the ShopRite LPGA because it's a 54-hole event.

Ryu, a two-time major champion and former No. 1 player in women's golf, didn't get off to the fastest start. She began on No. 10 and was only 1 under through 12 holes when she made eagle on the par-5 third hole.

The South Korean player said she has been working on her downswing to keep it from coming too far inside. It seemed that's all she could think about at times.

“Sometimes I'm too addicted to golf swing,” Ryu said. "I really try hard to just think about how I’m going to play instead of just how I’m swinging. So I think that’s the thing I really struggle on the golf course and that’s the focus on the golf course.

“I just only realize it just five holes to go,” she said. “So I just told myself, ‘So Yeon, let’s just focus on how I’m playing instead of swing.’ I think that one really help me out.”

The only time Ewart Shadoff played all four rounds since early June, she still didn't get paid. Playing for Team Great Britain in the Olympics against a 60-player field, she tied for 40th.

“This year hasn’t been the greatest for me, and I've been working on a lot breathing just to settle me down. Just saying in my routine today was really important,” she said.

She also has been putting in extra time on the green, and saw that pay off. Ewart Shadoff decided to switch from cross-handed to what she described as a “Tommy Fleetwood claw pencil grip.” It seemed to work, at least for the opening round.

Lexi Thompson, who hasn't won since the ShopRite LPGA two years ago, opened with a 68.