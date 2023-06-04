Soccer fan arrested for wearing offensive jersey to FA Cup final referring to Hillsborough tragedy

The tragedy at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, a city in northern England, occurred during an FA Cup semifinal match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest when thousands of Liverpool fans flooded a standing-room section behind a goal in the overcrowded arena. Victims were crushed against metal fences, trampled or suffocated in the U.K.’s worst sports disaster.

Fans were blamed for years for the disaster, but after an initial inquest concluded that it was an accident, a subsequent inquiry in 2016 blamed failures on police, the ambulance service, and the Sheffield Wednesday team that plays at the stadium.

The Hillsborough tragedy and other disasters in the sport continue to echo in soccer stadiums for the wrong reasons in what the Premier League has condemned as “tragedy chanting."

Two months ago, Chelsea apologized for its fans who taunted Liverpool visitors in chants that referred to Hillsborough. A few days earlier, City had apologized to Liverpool for similar hateful choruses of cheers.

In March, Liverpool and United jointly appealed to fans to end hateful chants before their match in Liverpool.

United lost the FA Cup final on Saturday 2-1 to City.

More than 20 people were arrested at the match for assault, drug possession and drunk and disorderly behavior, police said.