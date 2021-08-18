dayton-daily-news logo
X

Soccer-loving Pope Francis gets a new toy: a foosball table

Pope Francis plays with Natale Tonini, president of Sport Toscana Calcio Balilla association, at the end of the weekly general audience, Wednesday, Aug.18. 2021. Francis played a round on the table that was presented to him by representatives of a the association, that created a special Foosball table designed to be inclusive, for people with physical disabilities, to encourage their participation in sport. (Vatican Media via AP)
Caption
Pope Francis plays with Natale Tonini, president of Sport Toscana Calcio Balilla association, at the end of the weekly general audience, Wednesday, Aug.18. 2021. Francis played a round on the table that was presented to him by representatives of a the association, that created a special Foosball table designed to be inclusive, for people with physical disabilities, to encourage their participation in sport. (Vatican Media via AP)

Credit: Divisione Produzione Fotografica

Credit: Divisione Produzione Fotografica

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Pope Francis has received a new soccer-themed toy: his very own foosball table

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has received dozens of soccer jerseys and game balls during his eight-year pontificate but he got a new football-themed toy on Wednesday: his very own foosball table.

Francis played a round on the table that was presented to him at the end of his general audience by representatives of a Tuscany-based table football association, Sport Toscana Calcio Balilla in Altopascio.

The mayor of Altopascio, Sara D’Ambrosio, wrote on Facebook that the table was designed to be inclusive and work well for people with physical disabilities to encourage their participation in sport.

The Argentine-born pope is a well-known lover of soccer and his beloved San Lorenzo soccer club in Buenos Aires. He has long promoted sport as a way to promote solidarity and inclusion, especially for young people.

Pope Francis plays with Natale Tonini, president of Sport Toscana Calcio Balilla association, at the end of the weekly general audience, Wednesday, Aug.18. 2021. Francis played a round on the table that was presented to him by representatives of a the association, that created a special Foosball table designed to be inclusive, for people with physical disabilities, to encourage their participation in sport. (Vatican Media via AP)
Caption
Pope Francis plays with Natale Tonini, president of Sport Toscana Calcio Balilla association, at the end of the weekly general audience, Wednesday, Aug.18. 2021. Francis played a round on the table that was presented to him by representatives of a the association, that created a special Foosball table designed to be inclusive, for people with physical disabilities, to encourage their participation in sport. (Vatican Media via AP)

Credit: Divisione Produzione Fotografica

Credit: Divisione Produzione Fotografica

In Other News
1
Fed discussed pulling back on bond purchases later this year
2
With no beds, hospitals ship patients to far-off cities
3
Disney World tweaks face mask policy, optional for outdoors
4
‘I think she’s out,’ deputy says after violent arrest
5
EXPLAINER: What do we know about booster shots for COVID-19?
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top