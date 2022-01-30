Socialists win reelection in Portugal, eye major investments

Two-thirds of that sum is intended for public projects, such as major infrastructure, giving the next government a financial bonanza. The other third is to be awarded to private companies.

A parliamentary majority would smooth the next government’s path in allocating those funds in a country whose economy has struggled to gain traction since the turn of the century.

The past two Socialist administrations were minority governments. Since coming to power in 2015, the Socialist Party relied on the support of their smaller allies in parliament — the Left Bloc and the Portuguese Communist Party — to ensure the annual state budget had enough votes to pass.

But two months ago their differences, especially over public health spending and workers’ rights, were insurmountable, leaving Socialist Prime Minister António Costa short of votes in parliament to pass his party’s plan and triggering a snap election.

Costa, who is expected to remain as Socialist leader and prime minister, could need to repeat his political savvy to forge another alliance in a fragmented parliament.

Some 10.8 million voters — 1.5 million of them living abroad — were eligible to choose lawmakers in the Republican Assembly, Portugal’s parliament, where political parties then decide who forms a government.

Chega! (Enough!), a populist and nationalist party founded less than three years ago, collected around 7% of the vote. That might give it a dozen lawmakers, up from only one in the last parliament.

The Left Bloc captured some 4% of the vote, with about the same going to the Portuguese Communist Party. Other smaller parties could get one or more parliamentary seats and offer Costa their support.

Portugal’s economy needs a shot in the arm, which the EU funds may provide.

The country has been falling behind the rest of the 27-nation EU since 2000, when its real annual gross domestic product per capita was 16,230 euros ($18,300) compared with an EU average of 22,460 ($25,330). By 2020, Portugal had edged higher to 17,070 euros ($19,250) while the bloc’s average surged to 26,380 euros ($29,750).

The Socialists promised to increase the minimum monthly wage, earned by more than 800,000 people, to 900 euros ($1,020) by 2026. It is currently 705 euros ($800). The Socialists also want to “start a national conversation” about working four days a week instead of five.

Caption Portuguese Prime Minister and Socialist Party Secretary General Antonio Costa speaks to journalists after arriving at a hotel to wait for the election results in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Caption Portuguese Prime Minister and Socialist Party Secretary General Antonio Costa speaks to journalists after arriving at a hotel to wait for the election results in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Socialist party supporters react after an exit poll in Portugal's general election suggests the center-left Socialist Party has been reelected, beating its main rival, the center-right Social Democratic Party, in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Caption Socialist party supporters react after an exit poll in Portugal's general election suggests the center-left Socialist Party has been reelected, beating its main rival, the center-right Social Democratic Party, in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Portuguese Prime Minister and Socialist Party Secretary General Antonio Costa speaks to journalists after arriving at a hotel to wait for the election results in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Caption Portuguese Prime Minister and Socialist Party Secretary General Antonio Costa speaks to journalists after arriving at a hotel to wait for the election results in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Socialist party supporters react to exit poll results announced by tv networks after the polls closed in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Caption Socialist party supporters react to exit poll results announced by tv networks after the polls closed in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Socialist party supporters react to exit poll results announced by tv networks after the polls closed in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Caption Socialist party supporters react to exit poll results announced by tv networks after the polls closed in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Socialist party supporters react to exit poll results announced by tv networks after the polls closed in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Caption Socialist party supporters react to exit poll results announced by tv networks after the polls closed in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Socialist party supporters react to exit poll results announced by tv networks after the polls closed in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Caption Socialist party supporters react to exit poll results announced by tv networks after the polls closed in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Rui Rio, leader of the center-right Social Democratic Party, addresses supporters at a hotel after exit poll results were announced by tv networks in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida) Credit: Ana Brigida Credit: Ana Brigida Caption Rui Rio, leader of the center-right Social Democratic Party, addresses supporters at a hotel after exit poll results were announced by tv networks in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida) Credit: Ana Brigida Credit: Ana Brigida

Caption A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters are going to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Caption A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters are going to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Polling station workers wear personal protection equipment to attend voters in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday in an early election that looked set to produce another vulnerable minority government, just as the country is poised to start spending a huge windfall of European Union funds. The ballot took place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases blamed on the omicron variant, with about 1.2 million people confined at home but allowed to go to polling stations to cast their vote. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida) Credit: Ana Brigida Credit: Ana Brigida Caption Polling station workers wear personal protection equipment to attend voters in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday in an early election that looked set to produce another vulnerable minority government, just as the country is poised to start spending a huge windfall of European Union funds. The ballot took place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases blamed on the omicron variant, with about 1.2 million people confined at home but allowed to go to polling stations to cast their vote. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida) Credit: Ana Brigida Credit: Ana Brigida

Caption People vote at a polling station in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters are going to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida) Credit: Ana Brigida Credit: Ana Brigida Caption People vote at a polling station in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters are going to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida) Credit: Ana Brigida Credit: Ana Brigida

Caption An OSCE observer, background center, watches a voter cast his ballot at a polling station in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters are going to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Caption An OSCE observer, background center, watches a voter cast his ballot at a polling station in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters are going to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Caption A woman looks at her ballot paper before voting at a polling station in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters are going to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Caption A woman looks at her ballot paper before voting at a polling station in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters are going to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Caption A polling station worker wears personal protection equipment as a man casts his ballot in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday in an early election that looked set to produce another vulnerable minority government, just as the country is poised to start spending a huge windfall of European Union funds. The ballot took place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases blamed on the omicron variant, with about 1.2 million people confined at home but allowed to go to polling stations to cast their vote. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida) Credit: Ana Brigida Credit: Ana Brigida Caption A polling station worker wears personal protection equipment as a man casts his ballot in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday in an early election that looked set to produce another vulnerable minority government, just as the country is poised to start spending a huge windfall of European Union funds. The ballot took place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases blamed on the omicron variant, with about 1.2 million people confined at home but allowed to go to polling stations to cast their vote. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida) Credit: Ana Brigida Credit: Ana Brigida

Caption Andre Ventura, leader of the populist party Chega shows his voting slip before voting at a polling station in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Caption Andre Ventura, leader of the populist party Chega shows his voting slip before voting at a polling station in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Polling station workers wear personal protection equipment as a man casts his ballot in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday in an early election that looked set to produce another vulnerable minority government, just as the country is poised to start spending a huge windfall of European Union funds. The ballot took place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases blamed on the omicron variant, with about 1.2 million people confined at home but allowed to go to polling stations to cast their vote. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida) Credit: Ana Brigida Credit: Ana Brigida Caption Polling station workers wear personal protection equipment as a man casts his ballot in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday in an early election that looked set to produce another vulnerable minority government, just as the country is poised to start spending a huge windfall of European Union funds. The ballot took place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases blamed on the omicron variant, with about 1.2 million people confined at home but allowed to go to polling stations to cast their vote. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida) Credit: Ana Brigida Credit: Ana Brigida