Softball gets delayed Tokyo Olympics underway in Fukushima

Playing about 150 miles from the main Olympics sites in Tokyo, the teams lined up for the national anthems in a stadium with a listed capacity of 30,000 that had about 50 spectators, presumably team and Olympic officials, plus media.

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the first when the 39-year-old Ueno, who pitched a six-hitter to beat the U.S. in the 2008 gold medal game, forced in a run by hitting Chelsea Forkin with a pitch, her second straight hit batter.