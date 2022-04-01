Sole surviving Paris attacks suspect speaks in trial

Abdelslam dropped off three attackers in a car, who then blew themselves up on the forecourt of the Stade de France moments after a France-Germany football match kick-off. Abdelslam said he subsequently drove to the north of Paris, bought a phone chip, took the metro across Paris to hide his explosives belt in the southern suburb of Montrouge after he claimed didn’t have the nerve to detonate it.

Abdelslam said he lied to his co-attackers that the belt had not worked “because I was ashamed of not having gone all the way. I was afraid of the eyes of others. I was simply ashamed.”

Abdelslam’s testimony contradicts that of a police explosives expert who has told the court that the suicide belt was faulty.

Extremists murdered 130 people in suicide bombings and shootings at the Stade de France stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and on street terraces of bars and restaurants.

Following the attacks, Abdeslam traveled to the Molenbeek district of Brussels, where he grew up, but was arrested in March 2016.

Other co-defendants are responding to charges including attack planning, the supply of weapons and giving logistical support.

Caption FILE - This is a an undated handout image made available by Belgium Federal Police of Salah Abdeslam who was wanted in connection to the attacks in Paris on Nov. 13, 2015. The last surviving suspect from the 2015 Paris attacks has told a court he felt "ashamed" after failing to detonate his suicide vest on the bloody night of Nov. 13. (Belgium Federal Police via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited