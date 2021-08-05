Solid Ohtani, speedy Lagares help Angels beat Rangers 2-1

In his previous outing at Texas in April, Ohtani made history as the first home run leader to start on the mound since Babe Ruth 100 years ago. Now it's becoming routine for the AL All-Star starter, and winner.

The lefty slugger didn't add to his homer total, going 0 for 3 with a towering flyout to right that excited the crowd in Ohtani's final at-bat in the fifth. But the right-hander didn't allow more than one baserunner in an inning.

Entering the game with a first-inning ERA of 8.59, Ohtani had Nathaniel Lowe at third with one out after a double and wild pitch before getting García and Jonah Heim on flyouts to right.

Before Ohtani's inning-ending groundout in the third, Kolby Allard bounced a pitch past Heim, who didn't find the ball near the backstop until the sprinting Lagares was touching third. The catcher's hurried flip went over a leaping Allard as Lagares slid under the pitcher and clapped his hands after giving LA a 1-0 lead.

Allard (2-10) allowed two runs in six innings but still lost his eighth consecutive start, the most in the same season for a Texas pitcher. It was the left-hander's fewest runs since the last time he didn't lose, a no-decision in mid-June.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon needs season-ending surgery on his right hip, finishing off his injury-plagued year. The 2019 All-Star had been out since July 6 with a right hamstring strain, his third stint on the injured list after knee and groin issues. Manager Joe Maddon said he wasn't sure how the injury progressed from a hamstring to hip issue.

Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning went on the 10-day IL with right ankle impingement. Manager Chris Woodward said Dunning had been pitching through discomfort, and the club hopes he only misses one start. RHP Demarcus Evans was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock two days after the reliever had been sent down.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Dylan Bundy (1-8, 6.66 ERA) goes in the finale of the four-game series, making his second start since returning from a demotion to the bullpen. One of his losses was to the Rangers, but he has a solid 3.51 career ERA against Texas.

Rangers: RHP Spencer Howard (0-2, 5.72) is set for his Texas debut after the deal with Philadelphia before the trading deadline that sent ace Kyle Gibson and closer Ian Kennedy to the Phillies. The 25-year-old made seven starts in 11 appearances in Philadelphia.

