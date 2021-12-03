Solomon Islands politician wants diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Suidani called for national dialogue to resolve the issues causing ongoing unrest in his country, and said the reasons for the violence are longstanding domestic issues over the economy and land rights, not foreign interference.

He said that increasing corruption, unemployment and informal settlements, or slums, were among the major factors leading to the violence in recent days. He also accused the central government of blocking economic development in Malaita. He said he supports further protests on Monday but will encourage people to do it through “legal avenues.”

In 2020, the U.S. government pledged a $25 million aid package to Malaita, which has been viewed by some as an attempt to gain influence in the country. Suidani, who was wearing a red T-shirt with a prominent USAID shirt logo on the front on Friday, said the package was a request from the Solomon Islands government.

He denied receiving financial aid from Taiwan, though he said the province received COVID-19 protective gear and health equipment during the pandemic from the country.

If Malaita doesn’t get its desired outcome in the no-confidence vote on Monday, the premier said, independence may be an option.

“Malaita province and its people will have to look deeper to see whether staying with Solomon Islands is worthy of anything at all,” he said.