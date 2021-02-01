Somali forces end jihadist siege of Mogadishu hotel, 5 dead

Among the dead are Gen. Mohamed Nur Galal, a well-known retired army veteran who lived in the hotel. Another general and more than 100 civilians were rescued from the hotel, which is near the strategic K-4 junction on the road to the capital city's international airport, said Ali.

The road leading to the airport has been reopened Monday morning and forces are cleaning of the destruction caused by the explosion of a vehicle at the entrance to the hotel which started the attack Sunday.

Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and the country’s prime minister condemned the attack and sent their condolences to the families of the deceased.

A soldier walks past wreckage in the aftermath of an attack on the Afrik hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. At least five people have died in the attack on the Mogadishu hotel by Somalia's al-Shabab rebels that was ended early Monday by security forces, according to the Somali police force. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

A woman helps another who was wounded in an attack on the Afrik hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. The hotel in Somalia's capital has been hit by an explosion and an attack by gunmen, according to police. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

In this image made from video, people flee from the area as gunshots are heard, on a street near the Afrik hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. The hotel in Somalia's capital has been hit by an explosion and an attack by gunmen, according to police. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A medical worker pushes the stretcher of a civilian man wounded in an attack on the Afrik hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. The hotel in Somalia's capital has been hit by an explosion and an attack by gunmen, according to police. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh