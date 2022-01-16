Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Somalia's government spokesperson wounded in suicide bombing

Nation & World
By HASSAN BARISE, Associated Press
55 minutes ago
Somalia’s government spokesperson has been wounded in a suicide bombing that the al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government spokesperson was wounded Sunday in a suicide bombing that the al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for.

Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu appeared to be the sole target in the attack near his residence by a busy intersection in the capital, Mogadishu. A statement from the prime minister’s office called his wounds non-life-threatening.

It has been widely expected that such attacks would increase as tensions rise in Somalia over a national election that has been delayed for almost a year.

“Such attacks are purely politically motivated actions,” said Mohamed Abdulaziz Omar, a local civil society activist, adding that it also occurred in past elections in the Horn of Africa nation.

In Other News
1
No title defense for No. 1: Djokovic deported from Australia
2
Lebanon faces internet service interruption amid fuel crisis
3
Chinese city Xi'an lifts some restrictions after lockdown
4
Serbia votes in referendum on constitutional changes
5
Earthquake rattles parts of Greece; no damage reported
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top