Some CSX conductors to be first train crews with sick time

CSX said Monday that it had reached an agreement to give members of a union that represents some of its conductors five paid sick days and allow them to convert two personal leave days to sick days, for a total of seven.

The deal is a bit more generous than the agreements CSX, Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern have announced since February. All the previous deals provided four sick days and allowed workers to convert three leave days into sick time. Those deals were with maintenance workers, mechanics and other rail workers but did not include train crews.