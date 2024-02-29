Some doorbell cameras sold on Amazon and other online sites have major security flaws, report says

The devices have been sold online by Walmart, Shein, Sears and Temu, which said it removed Eken-made doorbells from its platform after Consumer Reports reached out to the company.

Amazon, which has given the EKEN and Tuck doorbells its coveted “Amazon’s Choice” badge, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the doorbell cameras appeared to be available on its site on Thursday.

Walmart, Sears and Shein also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Researchers said the doorbell cameras made by Eken Group can be controlled by a company-operated app called Aiwit. They said bad actors can create an account on the app and gain access to a nearby doorbell camera by pairing it with another device. That gives them the ability to view footage — or access still images — and lock out the owner from the device, Consumer Reports said.

The group's researchers also found that some of the doorbell cameras don’t have a registration code required by the Federal Communications Commission.

“Major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart need to do a better job of vetting sellers and products sold on their platforms, so consumers are not put at risk,” Justin Brookman, director of tech policy at Consumer Reports, said in a statement.