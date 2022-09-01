dayton-daily-news logo
Some improvement seen as Jackson water woes continue

Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments displays contaminated water in her kitchen in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments displays contaminated water in her kitchen in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Nation & World
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago
The White House says the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency will visit Mississippi's capital city on Friday as local, state and federal officials deal with a water system crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials set up emergency distribution centers for handouts of water and hand sanitizer Thursday in the capital city of Jackson, as efforts to restore a flood-impaired, long-troubled water system continued.

Jackson’s residents were already under a boil-water order before flooding from the Pearl River exacerbated long-standing problems at one of the city’s two water treatment plants.

Officials said they made progress overnight in refilling tanks, treating water and increasing pressure at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, the facility at the root of the latest water woes. Residents closer to the facility had pressure approaching normal levels, the city said in a news release, but added that many in the city still had little or no water pressure.

“It’s quite unnerving," Jackson resident Shirley Harrington said Thursday. “It’s like playing Russian roulette. You don’t know if you’re going to wake up with water, don’t know if you got water, don’t know what condition the water is in. There’s so many statements: ‘Do not drink,’ ‘Do not use,’ ‘You can use, but don’t drink,’ so you’re like, ‘What do I really do?’”

At a midday news conference with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and other officials, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced the opening of seven sites for distributing drinking water, non-potable water and hand sanitizer. He said 600 National Guard members were aiding the response. The seven new “megasites” follow smaller scale distribution efforts at city fire stations, churches, nonprofits and businesses.

“To everyone in the city: I know that you are dealing with a profoundly unfair situation,” Reeves said. “It’s frustrating, it’s wrong and it needs to be fixed.”

The governor and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency director Stephen McCraney promised that the state would look for long-term solutions to the city’s water problems.

The water crisis affects the city's 150,000 residents — many of whom have been unable to take showers or flush toilets — plus an estimated 30,000 who come into the city to work at businesses without water pressure, Reeves said.

Reeves said those businesses are suffering major economic harm because of the crisis. McCraney said the state will look into the availability of federal Small Business Administration loans to aid them.

City communications director Melissa Payne said all of the water system's customers — 46,000 residential accounts and 6,000 commercial — were affected by low water pressure at some time during the crisis. The latest available figures from the city showed that 80% of the water system's customers had little or no water as of Wednesday morning. It was unclear how many had been substantially restored as of Thursday.

Jackson schools held classes online Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and some restaurants closed. Portable toilets are parked outside the Capitol. Jackson State University brought in temporary restrooms for students.

Reeves declared a state of emergency Monday night after excessive rainfall and flooding from the Pearl River exacerbated problems at the treatment plant. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state. Biden called Lumumba on Wednesday to discuss response efforts, including support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure we’re helping the people of Mississippi," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday. “We are in close touch.”

Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell plans to visit the state Friday, Jean-Pierre said.

Thursday morning, the city reported “significant progress” in restoration efforts at the treatment plant, with output measuring 78 pounds per square inch, approaching a goal of 87 PSI.

“There are still challenges to navigate as the intake water source changes chemistry again. Operator schedules have been adjusted to increase coordination between shifts,” the city statement said.

In addition to on-site repairs, the city is working to obtain more chemicals needed for treatment.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

____

Associated Press video journalist Stephen Smith in Jackson and writer Kevin McGill in New Orleans contributed to this report.

A member of the Mississippi National Guard loads a vehicle as they distribute water to residents near downtown Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Jeremy Myers, left, of the Aids Healthcare Foundation delivers water to Shaun Brown in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A member of the Mississippi National Guard places a case of water on the scooter of Jackson resident, Keith Angeleti, as they distribute water to residents near downtown Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Mary Gaines, right, a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments unlocks her door as a friend helps her with cases of water in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Workers at the Highway 18 Walmart distribute the last of 6,000 cases of water to long line of residents in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Workers at the Highway 18 Walmart distribute the last of 6,000 cases of water to long line of residents in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Multi stall portable toilets are are located on the Millsaps College campus to serve the remains 200 students that live in the dorms, in midtown Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Erratic water pressure from the water lines in Jackson, are a problem made worse since the recent flooding of the Pearl River affected the city's main water treatment plant in Ridgeland. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at a press conference regarding Jackson's ongoing water crisis at Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Two sets of portable showers are located on the Millsaps College campus to serve the remains 200 students that live in the dorms, in midtown Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Erratic water pressure from the water lines in Jackson, are a problem made worse since the recent flooding of the Pearl River affected the city's main water treatment plant in Ridgeland. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Annie S. Mitchell, vice president for Marketing and Communications at Millsaps College in midtown Jackson, Miss., shows off the interior of one of the sets of portable showers the school rented for the 200 students that remained on campus during the city's latest water crisis, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

James Henry, a student athlete at Millsaps College shows the size of one of the stalls in the rented portable showers at the midtown Jackson, Miss., school, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The school rented two sets for the 200 students that remained on campus during the city's latest water crisis. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

James Henry, a student athlete at Millsaps College exits one of the rented portable showers, at the midtown Jackson, Miss., school, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The school rented them for the 200 students that remained on campus during the city's latest water crisis. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

One set of portable showers and toilets are next to parking garage at the Millsaps College Gertrude C. Ford Academic Complex on the midtown Jackson, Miss., complex, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The school rented them for the 200 students that remained on campus during the city's latest water crisis. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Residents of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments flock to a trailer full of water being delivered by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's long standing water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Mary Gaines, left, a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments gets cases of water in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Earl O'Banner, a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living Apartments gets a couple of cases of water placed on his chair in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Willie Brown, right, of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation places cases of water on the chair of Diana Washington, a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments in her kitchen in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments in her kitchen in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Jean Bailey sits on her front porch at her home near downtown Jackson, Miss., after a water delivery Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. Mrs. Bailey had a water meter installed one month ago that is leaking water down the street. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

