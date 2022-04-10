Some sirens sound in Poland's disputed memorial observance

Provincial governors, who represent the central government, ignored widespread calls of concern for refugees from neighboring Ukraine, traumatized by air raid alarms, to not use the sirens. Some 2.6 million refugees — mostly women and children — have crossed into Poland since Feb. 24, when Russia's troops invaded Ukraine and started bombing it. Many require psychological care to deal with their trauma.

The authorities were sending text messages to refugees' phones and posting public warnings that the sirens would mean no danger.

The head of a Ukrainian support center in Warsaw, Myroslava Keryk, said that the “Ukrainian mothers had time to explain to their children that the sirens will not sound an air raid and that there was nothing to be afraid of.”

But to many Poles the use of sirens was a bad idea.

“This is a system for warning and alarm, not for celebrations,” said Adam Glogowski, a retired fireman. “We don't need sirens to remember, to honor the crash victims.”

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and unfriendly relations with Moscow, Poland's government is reviving its controversial allegation that the crash was a Kremlin assassination plan. It is fueled by Russia's refusal to return the plane's wreckage, obstructing detailed investigation.

“We have no doubts that it was an assassination,” Kaczynski said last week, but offered no proof.

Poland's state commission for analyzing air travel incidents said the crash in dense fog on approach to the rudimentary Smolensk airport was the result of human errors made in adverse conditions. But a separate team appointed by the government alleges that explosions preceded the crash, which was intentional. It is to present another of its reports on Monday.

Caption Poland's deputy prime minister and key politician, Jarosław Kaczynski,left, pays respect to his twin, the late President Lech Kaczynski, on the 12th anniversary of a plane crash in Russia that killed the president and 95 other prominent Poles, at the monument to the victims in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. At a time of Russia's war on Ukraine, Poland's government has revived its controversial allegations that the crash was the Kremlin's assassination plan. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Caption Volunteers help a refugee after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Caption A volunteer covers a refugee with a blanket as she waits in a line after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Caption A refugee child waits in a line after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Caption Refugees wait in a line after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Caption A woman holds a child on her shoulders as she waits in a line after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

