Some Vegas Strip casinos to get new facades, familiar names

At The Mirage Hotel & Casino, the landmark volcano that has spit fire since the hotel opened in 1989 is destined to be snuffed out once Hard Rock International acquires operations of the Polynesian-themed property in a cash deal with MGM Resorts International worth nearly $1.1 billion.

Hard Rock, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, plans to build a massive guitar-shaped hotel.

At the new Horseshoe, Caesars Entertainment said work will begin this spring to renovate and rename the 2,800-room Bally’s, which opened in late 1973 as the MGM Grand Hotel, and then move the World Series of Poker to the Strip for the first time.

The tournament began in 1970 at the Horseshoe Club, a downtown hotel founded by Texas gambler Benny Binion in 1951. It moved in 2005 to the Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino, where the pandemic-delayed 52nd version of the marquee event was held last November.

This year it will be at the Horseshoe and adjacent Paris Las Vegas from May 31 to July 19, Caesars said Wednesday in a statement.

“As we move WSOP to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time, that it will happen at Horseshoe makes it incredibly special,” said Ty Stewart, a Caesars senior vice president and tournament executive director.

FILE - Sunlight illuminates a sign at The Tropicana hotel and casino in Las Vegas, on Aug. 4, 2015. Some shuffling among owners has some Las Vegas Strip properties destined in coming months for rebranding, demolition, reconstruction and the addition of familiar names. The Tropicana Las Vegas could be demolished or renovated after Bally's Corp., buys the nearly 1,500-room resort. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)