Some Yankee Stadium bleachers fans chant `U-S-A!' during `O Canada' before game against Blue Jays

A segment of fans in Yankee Stadium’s right field bleachers chanted “U-S-A

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
49 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — A segment of fans in Yankee Stadium's right field bleachers chanted “U-S-A! U-S-A!” during the playing of “O Canada” on Friday night before the game between New York and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Most of the 45,000-plus fans in the ballpark ignored the chanting during the anthem sung by Max Greenberg, a rising junior at Dwight School in Manhattan.

The start of the game was delayed 86 minutes because of rain.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Giants left-hander Blake Snell has no-hitter through 7 innings against...
2
Defense Secretary overrides plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind...
3
Denied spot in Paris by the Dutch Olympic committee, Dewi Weber leads...
4
North Korea's former No. 2 diplomat in Cuba describes his dramatic...
5
Aerosmith retires from touring, citing permanent damage to Steven...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top