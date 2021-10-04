Son demands Iran free ailing father for urgent medical care

Baquer Namazi's doctors have said that he needs surgery within seven to 10 days to avoid a potentially catastrophic stroke, his son said. The family and its supporters have made their demands known to Iran, but are also seeking direct intervention from President Joe Biden's White House. The legal team on Monday filed an appeal seeing help from the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health.

“The time for best efforts is over,” Genser said. “The time for action is now.”

The clear hope is for the elder Namazi to be transferred away from Iran to receive surgery given how preoccupied hospitals there have been with treating COVID-19 patients. If he is not permitted to leave within days, Babak Namazi said, his father will have to undergo the operation in Iran — a less than ideal scenario.

“If it's between him dying and not dying, of course it's an option,” Babak Namazi said.

