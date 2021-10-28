Sony raises forecast as sales hold up amid COVID damage

But its sprawling business, which includes TVs, digital cameras, movies and banking, held up relatively well.

The pandemic benefited some sectors like games and streaming music as people were stuck at home, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki told reporters.

Sony is in talks with TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, to produce computer chips in Japan to ensure a steady supply, he said, while declining to give details.

On the risk side, if COVID-19 infections start winding down in months ahead, Sony won’t be able to count on the same strong growth in revenue from those businesses that benefited from the pandemic, the company said.

Sony said its sales will get a lift from the acquisition by Sony Pictures Entertainment of Crunchyroll, which provides video-on-demand, mobiles games, animation and manga to 200 countries and territories.

The acquisition was carried out in August through Funimation, a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.

