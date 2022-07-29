Sony sees profit rise despite waning interest in video games

Sales fell in the video games sector and technology services. One reason was that, as restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic eased, people were playing games less and instead going out, Totoki said.

Also, a shortage of computer chips has slowed production of the Sony's PlayStation 5 machine.

Sony’s game software sales fell in the latest quarter, while costs for developing software rose. Sony acknowledged the slowdown in shipments may dampen the momentum of game players' interest in PlayStation 5. But the company is banking on major game titles slated for release later in the year to revive sales.

Sony said it expects its full fiscal year profit to fall to 800 billion yen ($6 billion) from the previous year’s 882 billion yen.

