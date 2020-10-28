Sony's profits rise as pandemic has people playing games

But Sony’s music business is doing better as streaming revenue increases. Sony said it also recorded gains from the selling of shares and business transfers in its music division for the quarter through September.

Sony is also behind the hit animation “Demon Slayer,” which is drawing people by the masses to movie theaters in Japan. Timing is likely a factor as theaters have been reopening with social distancing measures are few competing animation movies showing. The movie's performance was not reflected in the latest results because it just opened earlier this month.

“Demon Slayer — Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Mugen Train” marked a milestone, achieving more than $100 million at Japan’s box offices in the shortest period ever, or 10 days, according to Sony. The film premiered Oct. 16, and has drawn a record of nearly 8 million admissions and more than $102.5 million in box office sales.

Sony's shares gained 1.8% in Tokyo trading on Wednesday.

