Sophia Smith scores twice, US women defeat Nigeria 4-0

Smith, who plays for the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League, leads the national team with nine goals this year.

Smith, just 22, is developing different aspects of her game, U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

"(Her) individual movements are very good. But then her movements off of Alex Morgan were very precise. We saw a couple of good connections with Alex, a couple of good connections with the players that were around," Andonovski said. "So she’s becoming not just individually a very good player but she’s also bringing other players in the game and helps them look better on the field.”

The United States qualified for the World Cup at the CONCACAF W Championship in July. The team won the tournament title to also secure a berth in the 2024 Olympics.

The U.S. has won the last two World Cups and has four titles overall.

Nigeria, one of the most successful women's teams in Africa, qualified for the 2023 World Cup by advancing to the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations in July. The Super Falcons finished fourth in the tournament.

Nigeria has advanced to every World Cup since the tournament started in 1991. Currently the team is coached by Randy Waldrum, former coach of the NWSL's Houston Dash.

Following Tuesday's rematch against Nigeria, the United States heads to Europe to play England at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 7.

United States midfielder Lindsey Horan (10) heads the ball away from Nigeria midfielder Rasheedat Ajibade (15) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)