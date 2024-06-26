BreakingNews
Bloody start to summer: Dayton’s had 6 shootings, 17 injuries, 2 dead. Mayor says this is unacceptable

Soprano Anna Netrebko announces separation from tenor Yusif Eyvazov

Soprano Anna Netrebko and tenor Yusif Eyvazov have separated

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

Soprano Anna Netrebko and tenor Yusif Eyvazov have separated.

The couple had been together since 2014, when they appeared together in Puccini’s “Manon Lescaut” at Rome's Teatro dell'Opera. They married in 2015.

“After 10 happy years together, we have made the difficult but amicable decision to separate,” Netrebko and Eyvazov said in a statement issued Wednesday by her London-based manager. “We will remain wonderful friends, united in our love for Tiago, and look forward to our announced and future stage collaborations.”

Netrebko, 52, has a 15-year-old son, Tiago, from her relationship with bass-baritone Erwin Schrott, her partner from 2007-2013.

Netrebko was dropped by New York's Metropolitan Opera in 2022 because the company said she did not repudiate Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She has sued the Met and general manager Peter Gelb, alleging defamation and breach of contract.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in subdued trading around last...
2
California floats an idea to fight shoplifting that may even affect who...
3
Pennsylvania bishop Sean Rowe elected new leader of Episcopal Church...
4
Transgender prison inmate assaulted by cellmate in Arizona gets $10K...
5
Border arrests fall more than 40% after Biden's halt to asylum...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top