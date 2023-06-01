Sotheby's buys modernist Breuer building from Whitney Museum, will move NYC galleries there

The cantilevered Madison Avenue building designed by the Hungarian-born Breuer opened in 1966 as the third home of the Whitney, which had been founded in 1930 to showcase American art. The five-story granite and concrete structure is considered an important example of the architectural style known as brutalism.

The building was leased to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for five years after the Whitney's 2015 move to its new Renzo Piano-designed building at the foot of the High Line, the elevated park on Manhattan's west side. The Met operated the former Whitney building as the Met Breuer until 2020, and the Frick Collection has occupied the building since 2021 while its permanent home is being renovated.