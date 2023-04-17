Soundgarden, Chris Cornell's widow settle recordings lawsuit

Vicky Cornell sued Soundgarden in federal court in 2019 over royalties from recordings her husband had made that she said were intended to be a solo project but the band contended were part of their partnership with him.

" Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, on behalf of the Estate of Chris Cornell, are happy to announce they have reached an amicable out of court resolution," the two sides said in a statement. "The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on."