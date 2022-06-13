Source: F1 boss in South Africa for talks about race in 2023

Domenicali is expected to meet with representatives of the Kyalami circuit near Johannesburg with the aim of reaching a deal for a South African race to be added to the 2023 schedule. No final agreement has yet been reached, the person said, but the plan was to have a South African Grand Prix next year.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of Domenicali's trip have not been publicly announced. Domenicali traveled to South Africa after Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the person said.