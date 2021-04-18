Source: Swiss billionaire drops bid for Tribune Publishing

Through a spokesman, the special committee of the Tribune Publishing board that is handling the offers declined to comment. An attempt to contact Wyss through his foundation was not successful.

Tribune also owns the New York Daily News, the Hartford (Connecticut) Courant and other newspapers.

Alden owns many newspapers through its MediaNews Group subsidiary, including the Boston Herald, the Denver Post and the San Jose Mercury News. Alden became Tribune Publishing's largest shareholder in 2019 and now holds a 32% stake in the Chicago-based company. It plans to take Tribune private.

Wyss, 85, founded medical device maker Synthes USA, which he sold to Johnson & Johnson for about $20 billion in cash and stock in 2012. Forbes recently estimated his wealth at $6 billion. Wyss now lives in Wyoming.

Wyss’ withdrawal was reported earlier by the Chicago Tribune.