South Africa approves Pfizer vaccine booster amid COVID wave

The approval came Wednesday, shortly after Pfizer announced that a laboratory study showed its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine had reduced efficacy against the omicron variant but said that a booster shot was still effective against omicron.

On Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the COVID-19 ministerial advisory committee to discuss the rising number of infections and the impact of the spread of the omicron variant.

Ramaphosa and his expert advisers were also expected to discuss the burning issue of whether the government should make vaccines mandatory. Some private companies and universities have already announced they will implement vaccine mandates.

Despite having adequate supplies of more than 19 million vaccine doses, South Africa's vaccination campaign has lagged. Just over 14 million South Africans have been fully vaccinated, representing 36% of the adult population and about 24% of the total population. The relatively slow rate of vaccinations makes the government's goal of inoculating 67% of the population by February look unrealistic.