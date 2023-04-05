South Africa ends 'state of disaster' over electricity

The government said in a statement Wednesday that the state of disaster had been “a necessary response” to “critical” levels of power cuts at the time it was issued.

The frequency of the blackouts has only eased slightly from up to 10 hours a day in February. The blackouts are usually applied in two-hour blocks before the electricty is switched back on for a period.

South Africa has also issued state of disaster declarations recently in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding.

The electricity problems have been blamed on years of mismanagement and corruption at Eskom, which is struggling to keep its aging coal-fired plants running. Eskom has been unable to provide a constant supply of electricity and relied on blackouts to save power for years but the cuts in 2022 were the worst the country has experienced.

They were a key contributor to South Africa's economy shrinking by 1.3% in the fourth quarter of last year, economists said, raising fears that the country is on the brink of a recession.