South Africa faces rioting over jailing of ex-leader Zuma

The body of a 40-year-old man was recovered from a shop that had been burned and police are investigating the circumstances, he said. In addition, at least three police officers were injured when trying to arrest looters and one was hospitalized, according to the statement.
Police said they are increasing capacity in both provinces and warned Zuma’s supporters against inciting violence on social media, saying they could become liable for criminal charges.
Smoke covers the Johannesburg skyline as people protests in downtown area, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Credit: Themba Hadebe
Credit: Themba Hadebe
A body lays covered by a blanket after protests in the area, in Johannesburg, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court. (AP Photo/Yeshiel Panchia)
Credit: Yeshiel Panchia
Credit: Yeshiel Panchia
A protester in a wheelchair passes a burning tyre in Johannesburg, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court. (AP Photo/Yeshiel Panchia)
Credit: Yeshiel Panchia
Credit: Yeshiel Panchia
A policeman guards a liquor store in Johannesburg, Sunday, July 11, 2021 during protests in the area. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court. (AP Photo/Yeshiel Panchia)
Credit: Yeshiel Panchia
Credit: Yeshiel Panchia
A body is covered by a blanket in Johannesburg, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court. (AP Photo/Yeshiel Panchia)
Credit: Yeshiel Panchia
Credit: Yeshiel Panchia
Protestors barricade a road in Johannesburg with a garbage bin painted 'Zuma' on it, in Johannesburg, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court. (AP Photo/Yeshiel Panchia)
Credit: Yeshiel Panchia
Credit: Yeshiel Panchia
Smoke covers the Johannesburg skyline as people protest in the downtown area of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Credit: Themba Hadebe
Credit: Themba Hadebe
Smoke covers the Johannesburg skyline as people protests in downtown area, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Credit: Themba Hadebe
Credit: Themba Hadebe
A couple walks past a body covered with a blanket after protests in the area, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Credit: Themba Hadebe
Credit: Themba Hadebe
A family member reacts after police officers removed the body his brother who was found inside a burned shop, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Credit: Themba Hadebe
Credit: Themba Hadebe
A family member is emotional after police officers removed the body his brother who was found inside a burned shop in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Credit: Themba Hadebe
Credit: Themba Hadebe