South Africa vaccinates some kids in test of Chinese vaccine

South Africa, which accounts for more than 35% of COVID-19 infections in Africa with 2.8 million confirmed cases including 84,327 deaths, and has recently battled a resurgence driven by the delta variant.

South Africa has recorded 6,270 new infections and 175 deaths in the last 24 hours.

More than 7 million people have been fully vaccinated with either the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. It is currently offering vaccines to all adults 18 years and older as it seeks to vaccinate at least 40 million people of its 60 million population by the end of the year but it is struggling to reach its target of vaccinating at least 300,000 people daily.

On Friday health minister Joe Phaahla announced the country would be issuing digital vaccination certificates to enable South Africans to produce these wherever they are needed.

While the government has said it will not force people to get vaccinated, some companies have already indicated that they will make vaccinations compulsory for their employees.

Various establishments like restaurants and bars would have to make their own decision on whether or not they serve unvaccinated patrons.

Caption A minor receives Sinovac vaccine jab from a healthcare worker in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. South Africa starts phase three Covid-19 clinical trials investigating the efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine in children on Friday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

