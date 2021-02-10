South Africa scraps AstraZeneca vaccine, will give J&J jabs

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been proven effective against the 501Y.V2 variant (dominant in South Africa) and the necessary approval processes for use in South Africa are underway,” said Mkhize.

“The roll-out of vaccination will proceed in the form of an implementation study with the partnership of the Medical Research Council and the National Department of Health vaccination sites across the country," he said. "This will provide valuable information about the pandemic in the post-vaccination community and thus, ensure early identification of breakthrough infections should they occur amongst vaccinated health workers.”

Those vaccine shots will be followed by a campaign to vaccinate an estimated 40 million people in South Africa by the end of the year. South Africa will be using the Pfizer vaccine and others, possibly including the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, Mkhize said.

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, volunteers wait to be checked at a vaccine trial facility set at Soweto's Chris Sani Baragwanath Hospital outside Johannesburg, South Africa. South Africa suspended plans Sunday Feb. 7, 2021 to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn't effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File) Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

Funeral workers move the coffin of a COVID-19 victim to ahead of a funeral in Vereeniging, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

A mortuary worker stands next to a coffin carrying the body of a person who died of COVID-19 ahead of a funeral home in Vereeniging, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe