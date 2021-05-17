South Africa starts vaccination drive for those 60 and older

“The Pfizer vaccines are safe and work well, even against the variant that is dominant in this country,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Sunday night in a speech that was broadcast nationally.

By the end of June, the country expects to have received 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 2 million of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Mkhize said.

South Africa's vaccination drive comes as the country is seeing a rise in cases and experts warn of a resurgence of the disease as the country approaches the colder months of the Southern Hemisphere’s winter.

South Africa’s 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has nearly doubled over the past two weeks from 2.07 new cases per 100,000 people on May 2 to 4.13 new cases per 100,000 people on May 16. The country’s death rate has also nearly doubled over the past two weeks from 0.06 deaths per 100,000 people on May 2 to 0.11 deaths per 100,000 people on May 16.

South Africa has been the country hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa with more than 1.6 million confirmed infections and more than 55,000 reported deaths.

The health department said it plans to vaccinate more than 7,700 senior citizens at 102 nursing homes by the end of the week, with a total 50,000 in those facilities to be vaccinated by the end of May.

South Africa’s rollout of the vaccine has faced serious delays, including the return of 1 million AstraZeneca doses that were found to provide only minimal protection against the COVID-19 variant dominant in the country.

It also temporarily halted giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to health care workers after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration flagged rare blood clots in some patients who had received the vaccine.

Mkhize has warned that those who have been vaccinated should continue to practice standard prevention measures like wearing masks and social distancing.

“The vaccine will protect you from getting severe COVID disease or dying from COVID. However, no vaccine works 100% and we also still do not know whether vaccination prevents transmission of the virus," Mkhize said. “It is therefore still important to follow the standard COVID-19 safety precautions to protect yourself and those around you.”