South Africa starts vaccinations for those aged 12 to 17

While children over 12 years of age may consent to their own medical treatment, the government has advised parents and guardians to accompany the children to vaccination sites.

“It is recommended that parents have open discussions with children about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines to make an informed health choice, and possibly accompany them when they present themselves at vaccination sites," the Department of Health said in a statement.

“Vaccination of young people from the age of 12 years is a global phenomenon of which the parents should not be too concerned about it,” the department said.

Women have also been encouraged to vaccinate at any stage of their pregnancy and breastfeeding.

The country is currently administering the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

With more than 2.9 million confirmed infections and over 88,000 deaths reported since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, South Africa has seen the highest number of cases in Africa.