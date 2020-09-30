South African Airways suspends operations amid huge debt

The move will also affect at least three of the airline's subsidiaries, including the low-cost airline Mango.

South Africa’s tourism industry has been very hard hit industries by the country’s COVID-19 lockdown, but South African Airways' financial problems existed well before the outbreak of the coronavirus. The suspension comes just as South Africa is to reopen the country to international flights on Thursday.

Workers unions have warned that the failure to rescue the airline will result in significant job losses in an economy that is expected to shrink by more than 7.2% this year. South Africa's economy was already in recession before COVID-19 and the country's strict lockdown in April and May caused further contraction of the economy. Unemployment has risen dramatically to 42%, according to statistics released this week.

The airline is currently the subject of a state investigation into wide-ranging allegations of corruption, fraud and mismanagement during former President Jacob Zuma’s time in office.