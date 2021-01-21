South African cabinet minister dies of COVID-19 amid surge

He was the Minister in the Presidency, responsible for communicating cabinet decisions and since the outbreak of COVID-19 has been coordinating the government’s key messages on the virus.

“We have lost a remarkable person for the ANC, he has come a long way from being a student in the 70s to becoming a leader in the ANC," said ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

“He was the face of the government in the last few months communicating to the country on COVID-19,” she said. “I would say he died with his boots on.”

Tributes for Mthembu have been pouring in from across the country’s political divide.

“Jackson Mthembu was a rare exception amongst ministers as he valued accountability dearly and never shied away from difficult questions," said former opposition party Democratic Alliance spokesman Solly Malatsi. “He had an impeccable knack for banter that could defrost the most tense moments between political opponents."